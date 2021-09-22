9/21 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Kushida vs. Roderick Strong, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa opening the show, more

In an interview with PWInsider.com, new WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on WWE revamping the NXT brand and the criticism of that decision. “Well, man, I mean, coming from me of all people like Tommaso Ciampa is NXT. You know what I’m saying? It’s hard pressed that anyone’s going to argue with me to tell me that NXT’s dead when I’m holding on to the NXT title Goldie Ciampa 2.0 is just started and we’re six days in. This is going to be a very special time. Five years from now, ten years from now, people going to look back and think, ‘Ah, that was the heyday. That was special. I remember when.’ That’s what always happened in professional wrestling.

