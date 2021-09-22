CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/21 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Kushida vs. Roderick Strong, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa opening the show, more

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue) •E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com. •SEARCH “PWTORCH”...

Kushida and Roderick Strong set for NXT Cruiserweight Title showdown

The countdown is on for the NXT Cruiserweight Title showdown between Kushida and Roderick Strong. After the match was previously postponed, “The Diamond One” has not been shy in calling out The Time Splitter and promising a changing of the guard for the championship. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion has done his best to stay one step ahead of The Diamond Mine, but with the recent additions of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, will the numbers game prove too much to overcome?
PWMania

Photos: Shawn Michaels Appears After NXT Tapings, Tommaso Ciampa Notes

There was a post-show segment for the live crowd after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode went off the air on the USA Network. Following the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano took the mic and talked up the future of the brand while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes joined in.
NXT: Who Should Be The New NXT Champion?

NXT needs a new champion after Samoa Joe relinquished the belt. Early on Monday, it was announced that Samoa Joe would vacate his newly wno NXT Championship due to an injury. The extent of the injury has not been announced. What has been announced is an NXT Championship Fatal Four Way match on this week’s episode to crown a new champ. Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, LA Knight & Tommaso Ciampa will battle for the belt.
Bron Breakker Warns Tommaso Ciampa In New Promo After WWE NXT 2.0

New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland.
WWE Turns to a Familiar Favorite in Tommaso Ciampa to Lead a Revamped NXT

Tommaso Ciampa hit the Fairytale Ending on LA Knight last Tuesday in a four-way match to crown himself as the new NXT champion. For Ciampa, who vacated the title in March 2019 due to neck surgery, the finish truly was a fairytale. “It’s been quite the journey to get to...
Tommaso Ciampa Discusses WWE Relaunching NXT

In an interview with PWInsider.com, new WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on WWE revamping the NXT brand and the criticism of that decision. “Well, man, I mean, coming from me of all people like Tommaso Ciampa is NXT. You know what I’m saying? It’s hard pressed that anyone’s going to argue with me to tell me that NXT’s dead when I’m holding on to the NXT title Goldie Ciampa 2.0 is just started and we’re six days in. This is going to be a very special time. Five years from now, ten years from now, people going to look back and think, ‘Ah, that was the heyday. That was special. I remember when.’ That’s what always happened in professional wrestling.
NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa kicks off NXT 2.0 tonight

NXT 2.0 is Tommaso Ciampa’s world. After emerging victorious against Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight in a thrilling Fatal 4-Way Match last week, the new NXT Champion is set to kick off tonight’s episode by addressing the NXT Universe. Will the new champion have anything to say about...
Tommaso Ciampa Comments On The Fans Thinking WWE NXT Was Dead, SmackDown, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on the relaunch of WWE NXT, SmackDown currently being WWE’s A-show, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the changes to NXT: “I’m embracing the change. It reminds me so...
Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Fan Criticism of The WWE NXT 2.0 Brand

In an interview with PWInsider.com, new WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on fan criticism of the 2.0 brand:. “Well, man, I mean, coming from me of all people like Tommaso Ciampa is NXT. You know what I’m saying? It’s hard pressed that anyone’s going to argue with me to tell me that NXT’s dead when I’m holding on to the NXT title Goldie Ciampa 2.0 is just started and we’re six days in. This is going to be a very special time. Five years from now, ten years from now, people going to look back and think, ‘Ah, that was the heyday. That was special. I remember when.’ That’s what always happened in professional wrestling.
9/14 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on O’Reilly vs. Ciampa vs. Knight vs. Dunne for vacant NXT Championship, Lumis-Hartwell wedding, “NXT 2.0” aesthetic reset, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515)...
Roderick Strong welcomes NXT Cruiserweight Title challenge from Grayson Waller

The Diamond Mine is shining brighter than ever now that Roderick Strong is holding NXT Cruiserweight Championship gold. Strong brought an end to Kushida’s reign last week with the help of Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers backing him up. After the win, Grayson Waller emerged to deliver a challenge to the newly crowned champion, and Strong gladly accepted.
WWE NXT Results – New Champion Crowned, Bron Breakker Teams With Tommaso Ciampa, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up with a video package of highlights from last week’s revamp episode. We cut to the new NXT intro video. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
