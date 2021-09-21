Mayor assembles ARPA project list
Mayor David Allaire has a list of projects that could use up the first half of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money. Allaire delivered the list of projects, which had a total estimated cost of almost $2.3 million to the Board of Aldermen on Monday, saying it was assembled from a public forum and talks with department heads to serve as a “starting point” as the board decides what to do with the federal COVID stimulus funds.www.rutlandherald.com
