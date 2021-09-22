OPINION: Abbott's ban on mask mandates seems to be quietly fading
Technically, and unfortunately, it is still illegal for a public school district in Texas to require teachers and students to wear masks. But more than a hundred districts have done that, including the Beaumont and Port Arthur ISDs, as they watch with alarm the growing number of COVID-19 cases in their communities. But a strange thing is happening is these districts — or actually, not happening.www.beaumontenterprise.com
