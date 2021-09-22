CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

OPINION: Abbott's ban on mask mandates seems to be quietly fading

By , Beaumont native making a stop at home
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnically, and unfortunately, it is still illegal for a public school district in Texas to require teachers and students to wear masks. But more than a hundred districts have done that, including the Beaumont and Port Arthur ISDs, as they watch with alarm the growing number of COVID-19 cases in their communities. But a strange thing is happening is these districts — or actually, not happening.

yodel
7d ago

No one is keeping anybody from wearing a mask. Democrats love control and being able to force people to bend to their will. That doesn’t happen here thankfully, more of a common sense approach to what’s government over reach. I wear a mask when I feel it might be helpful, but that’s by choice not by mandate.

RH Hornsby
6d ago

Well if I had a school aged kid they would not wear a mask even if the school said they had to and they couldn’t do a thing about it. It’s they law and they can’t punish a kid for not wearing one

Sue Achord
6d ago

Wear a mask if it makes you feel better or don’t wear a mask get over it people

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
