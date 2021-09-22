How Success Happened for Aaron Levant, CEO of NTWRK
Aaron Levant, CEO of the No. 1 livestream shopping app NTWRK, was born with a natural entrepreneurial drive. As a dyslexic high school drop-out and bold innovator, the Los Angeles-born Levant knew early on that he would forge his own path and write his own rules for achieving success. His early endeavors included publishing and selling a car zine to his fourth-grade classmates and creating his first trade show in his teens — the first in a line of 30 brand events he would help launch.www.mysanantonio.com
