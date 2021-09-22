CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Dangerous animals need vigilance, caution

Beaumont native making a stop at home
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of all the things that could go wrong during a hurricane, running into an alligator has to be near the top of the list. In fact, a Louisiana man was recently killed by a gator after Hurricane Ida struck and he was walking through floodwaters. Tragically for him, a deadly reptile was in those waters too. When Tropical Storm Nicholas hit Southeast Texas this week, a 10-foot alligator was found — and safely removed — near Interstate 10 and Major Drive. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Gator Country, and their employees retrieved the animal, though as their Facebook post wryly noted, “I guess the alligator was trying to evacuate.”


