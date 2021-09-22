CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: More Obamacare signups improve health care for all

By , Beaumont native making a stop at home
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith good news on health care in short supply during this terrible pandemic, one encouraging sign has emerged. Nearly 3 million people took advantage of a special six-month period to sign up for subsidized Obamacare coverage that was made more affordable by the COVID-19 relief law. That’s an increase of about 20 percent since the end of last year. The new signups bring the total number of people covered under the Affordable Care Act to 12.2 million, an all-time high.

