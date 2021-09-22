OPINION: More Obamacare signups improve health care for all

In the United States, people over 65 years of age become eligible for Medicare, a national health insurance program. Previous studies have shown that when Medicare was introduced, more people used health care, and when people entered into Medicare coverage, they had more access to healthcare and had better health (if they didn’t have health insurance before). Other studies have also shown that racial and ethnic disparities in health care access get smaller for those older than 65 years old. So it is known that Medicare can really benefit those who didn’t previously have health insurance. Nationally, it appears that racial and ethnic disparities in access to healthcare are reduced after 65 years old, but the cause of these reductions is not entirely known.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO