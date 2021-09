SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As week three of the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial wrapped up in San Jose federal court, testimony zeroed in on what she knew about her company’s faulty, blood-testing technology and how she went ahead with plans to launch the product anyway. Former Theranos lab director, Dr. Adam Rosendorff, told the jury that in his opinion, Theranos was “more interested in public relations and raising money than it was in caring for patients.” He said he met Holmes in her office in 2013 to warn her that several blood tests on the Theranos machines could not be validated...

4 DAYS AGO