SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two juveniles were arrested after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office got a report of a mother and child being hurt. The sheriff's office responded to the area of El Modena Avenue and El Reno Avenue in Elverta after getting the call around 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Deputies said the call came from a juvenile who said he had hurt his mother and little brother.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO