CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Deaf woman says she was refused service at Dunkin'

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaRVQ_0c3ola3Q00


A deaf woman from California says she was refused service at a local Dunkin' after explaining she could not understand them.

Shannon Heroux was at the cash register of a Dunkin' in Encino, California , when she asked the manager to either write down what they were saying or lower their mask so she could read their lips.

BAVARIAN MINISTER CRITICIZES ATTEMPTS BY UNIVERSITIES TO ENFORCE GENDER-NEUTRAL LANGUAGE

"I couldn’t hear anything. I wear a cochlear implant, but I didn’t have it on at that time. I’ve never been refused service, and it hurts," Shannon Heroux said in a now-viral TikTok video from Sept. 13.

"He didn’t believe me. You could see it in his body language," Heroux said, referring to the manager. "I kept saying, ‘Write it down,’ once or twice, and then he just kept talking with his mask on. And then before I know it, I said, ‘Are you going to take my order?’ and he said no, or he shook his head no."

"He refused to put the mask down," she added. "We’re six feet apart, there’s a plexiglass to the side. I'm wearing my mask. Like, what more do you want from us? We struggle so much during this pandemic. Enough is enough."

Heroux explained it has been challenging for her to communicate with people ever since mask mandates started.

"The whole time, from the moment we went to our first shopping experience with the mask mandated, I had to have my partner by my side," she said, CBSLA reported .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

She says she is still processing the painful experience weeks later.

“I wanna know, like, what is this manager like to other people and why would he do that?” she said. “No deaf person deserves that, you know? It’s an invisible disability. We shouldn’t be judged like that, even if we speak or don’t speak. It doesn’t matter.”

Heroux is expected to meet with the owner of the Encino Dunkin' on Sunday.

“We take matters like this very seriously,” a Dunkin’ spokesperson told Yahoo Life . “At Dunkin’, we are committed to creating a welcoming environment and treating every guest with dignity and respect. We have contacted the guest to apologize, and we are actively working with her to resolve the matter.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

42% of Women Say They Have Consistently Felt Burned Out at Work in 2021

Both men and women are feeling even more burned out in 2021 than they were in 2020. Given that the labor force is sojourning through a second year of dangerous work conditions, a lack of childcare options and unprecedented workforce dropout, the fact that Americans are feeling high stress levels isn’t all that surprising. But a distressing new report suggests that pressure put on women to balance work and childcare is leading to disproportionate levels of strain.
AMERICAS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Food Drink#Bavarian#Tiktok#Cbsla#The Encino Dunkin#Yahoo Life
987theshark.com

Florida Woman Exposes Herself During Jail Visit, Gets Arrested

One of my favorite scenes in the Starsky and Hutch movie was when they went to the jail to visit Will Farrell. It got FREAKY! That scene came to mind when I heard about today’s Florida woman story. Police say a recent visitor at the Charlotte County Jail got jiggy with it during a video chat with an incarcerated man. Here’s her pic. Investigators say they observed 38-year-old Danielle Ferrero as she talked suggestively to a prisoner via video phone. After several minutes of adult-oriented conversation, guards say they saw the woman lift her shirt to expose her breasts to the inmate. She went on to expose her chest to the inmate a total of three times. The report also states that Ferrero was seen pleasuring herself multiple times during the call. The woman was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs and violation of probation. Source: WFLA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
146K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy