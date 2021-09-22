Plans for new southside industrial development move forward

GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a major multi-facility industrial development on the city’s southeast side took another step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.

At the meeting, commission members voted in favor of passing a written order approving a declaratory resolution recently adopted by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission to amend the boundaries of the city’s Lippert/Dierdorff Economic Development Area and establish the boundaries and economic development plan for a proposed new College Avenue Economic Development Area.

According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the declaratory resolution adopted by the RDC amends the Lippert/Dierdorff Economic Development Area by removing certain parcels of real estate located east of the railroad from the EDA and including three parcels in the new College Avenue Economic Development Area established by the declaratory resolution.

Those three parcels — known as tracts 1, 2 and 3 — are currently owned by development firm Last Dance LLC, and directly tied to the proposed major multi-facility industrial development.

Tract 3 is a 150-acre parcel located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on C.R. 36/East College Avenue. Tract 2 is a 63-acre parcel located on the south side of East College Avenue, while Tract 1 is a 100-acre parcel located just east of Tract 3.

According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, the former owner of the three parcels, Lippert Components, previously had Tract 3 annexed into the city in 2018 as part of a plan to use the site as the location of a $20 million facility focused on light manufacturing, research and development. That plan was later scrapped, however, and Last Dance purchased the parcel from Lippert last fall.

Following that purchase, Last Dance went on to purchase Tract 1 late last year and Tract 2 in February. The firm then had the two tracts annexed into the city in July with the ultimate plan of investing $26 million into the site over the next three years, which includes a commitment to construct two manufacturing buildings and one lamination building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2023.

As part of that plan, Last Dance has also committed to paying for up to two thirds of the needed infrastructure improvements at the site, such as water, sewer, etc., which has a total projected cost of about $15 million.

In order to do so, Last Dance intends to purchase a bond totaling $10.5 million that would go toward funding most of that infrastructure work, while tax increment collected from the new College Avenue Economic Development Area would be used to fund the remainder of the work.

According to Yoder, the commission’s task Tuesday was to determine whether the RDC’s recently approved declaratory resolution and the economic development plan it creates for the proposed College Avenue Economic Development Area conform to the city’s plan for development.

By voting in favor of passing a written order approving the declaratory resolution, the commission’s members ultimately found the following:

• That the declaratory resolution and economic development plan for the College Avenue Economic Development Area conform to the city’s plan for development; and

• That the declaratory resolution and economic development plan for the College Avenue Economic Development Area are reasonable and appropriate when considered in relation to the purposes set forth in Indiana Code § 36-7-14 et seq.

Those findings in turn allow the creation of the new College Avenue Economic Development Area to continue moving forward, she explained, and thus the tax increment portion of the infrastructure funding plan at the site to remain in play.