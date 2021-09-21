CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pulmotect Reports Positive Topline Results from Randomized, Placebo Controlled Phase-2 Trial of PUL-042 against COVID-19

biospace.com
 10 days ago

-Statistically significant reduction in time to improvement of respiratory symptoms- -Fewer hospitalizations and intensive care admissions- Houston, TX (September 21, 2021) – Pulmotect, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced positive topline results from the first of two Phase-2 clinical trials undertaken with the support of the US Department of Defense (DOD) to evaluate PUL-042 against COVID-19. Patients treated with inhaled PUL-042 had a statistically significant reduction in the time to improvement of the combined respiratory symptoms of cough and shortness of breath. Inhaled PUL-042 stimulates the lung’s innate immune system with the potential to protect against a wide variety of respiratory pathogens. PUL-042 could be directed against all existing and future variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as future pandemics. Based on the promising results from this trial and remarkable activity in pre-clinical models, PUL-042 also has potential for use in other patient populations.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Eli Lilly Doubles Down with Positive Results in T2D and Alopecia Trials

Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide is demonstrating robust responses against type 2 diabetes. In two separate studies, the once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist showed promise as a treatment for this growing health concern. This morning, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly presented data from two tirzepatide sub-studies at...
INDUSTRY
naturalhealth365.com

Are the COVID jabs causing cancer? One doctor finds 20-fold increase since jab rollout

Now, as more states and employers look to a shot mandate, one board-certified physician from Idaho is speaking out. “I’ve never seen this many endometrial cancers before,” doctor shocked by alarming cancer increase since COVID shot rollout. Ryan Cole, MD, is a board-certified dermatopathologist who owns a diagnostics laboratory in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Epidemics#Respiratory Disease#Research Institute#Mers#Pulmotect Inc#Dod#Coronaviruses#Jpeo Cbrnd#Chemical
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx reports positive safety data of Zyesami from Phase III Covid-19 trial

NRx Pharmaceuticals has reported the latest positive safety data from the Phase III ACTIV-3b Critical Care trial of its experimental product, Zyesami (aviptadil) for Covid-19. Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, the randomised, placebo-controlled ACTIV-3b trial is analysing Zyesami and remdesivir (Veklury) as monotherapy and in combination in hospitalised Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Ferring Biotherapeutic Packs a Punch in C. Difficile Infection Across Five Trials

Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced positive results across all five of its prospective trials for a live biotherapeutic designed to reduce recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). RBX2660, an investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, is the subject of five trials, including 723 actively treated participants. These covered three Phase II trials — PUNCH...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pfizer Modifies MD Gene Therapy Trial Following Three Serious Adverse Events

In a letter to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), Pfizer announced that after three serious adverse events in an ongoing clinical trial of its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), it was going to narrow the trial protocols. The company reported three cases of muscle weakness, two of which...
HEALTH
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
biospace.com

CRO Data Integrity Concerns Have Pharma Companies Scrambling to Repeat Bioequivalence Studies

Several unnamed pharmaceutical companies have been caught in the crosshairs of serious data integrity violations the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined have occurred at two Indian clinical research organizations, Synchron Research Services and Panexcell Clinical Lab. The FDA informed an untold number of companies that some of their...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

IDWeek Presentations Highlight Continued Response to COVID-19

As the 10th annual IDWeek (Infectious Disease Week) Conference begins, treatments aimed at COVID-19 will certainly dominate the program. BioSpace rounds up some of the data that will be presented at the virtual conference. AstraZeneca will present an abstract regarding its investigational long-acting antibody (LAAB) AZD7442 for COVID-19. Data from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Sanofi reports positive Phase I/II interim trial data of Covid-19 vaccine

Sanofi has reported positive interim results from a Phase I/II clinical trial of its messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate. These results establish the potential of the lately acquired mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform from Translate Bio and also back Sanofi’s mRNA strategy. According to the preliminary data...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Medsenic Receives Notice of Approval for a New US Patent Broadening the Use of Arsenic Trioxide to Treat the Relapsing-Remitting Form of Multiple Sclerosis

This new patent is based on the demonstration of a rapid return to normal of the induced-dysfunctional immune system in the animal model of central inflammation of experimental allergic encephalomyelitis (EAE mice) and of a correlated improvement of the neurological symptoms in disabled mice. STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Medsenic, a clinical-stage...
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Complete Blinded Phase of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Unveiled

Extended findings from blinded mRNA-1273 vaccine pivotal trial include efficacy across subgroups, including elderly and with coexisting conditions. A new report of the blinded, placebo-controlled trial of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Moderna) that was pivotal to the US FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) provides an additional 3 months of data, with new evidence of efficacy in preventing asymptomatic infection, and consistent efficacy across subgroups including elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with co-existing conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

FDA, CDC See Shift in Vaccines, Pandemic Response Leadership

Peter Marks has been tapped to serve as acting director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following the resignation of two top officials at the agency who questioned the Biden administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots. Marion Gruber and Philip...
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Amicus Splits into Two as FDA Sets PDUFA for Pompe Disease Treatment

Amicus Therapeutics is launching a next-generation genetic medicine company called Caritas Therapeutics, Inc. through a merger deal with ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. Shares of Amicus are up 10% in premarket trading following the announcement. The new company launches with a...
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15: More positive Phase 2 results, including booster response reported

Vaccine company, Valneva and Pfizer today announced further positive Phase 2 results, including booster response, for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. The Phase 2 study, VLA15-202, is evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of VLA15 in a Month 0-2-6 vaccination schedule. The study enrolled 246 healthy adults 18 to 65 years of age in the U.S. As announced in October 2020, the study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating that VLA15 was immunogenic across all dose groups tested and elicited high antibody responses across all serotypes (ST1 – ST6) at one month after completion of the primary vaccination series. Continued evaluation at Month 18 showed that antibody titers declined thereafter across all groups, remaining above baseline but confirming the need for a booster strategy.
SCIENCE
wtaq.com

Sanofi reports positive results for potential mRNA COVID-19 shot

PARIS (Reuters) – Sanofi on Tuesday announced positive interim results from its early-stage study for the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Translate Bio, a boost for the French drug company after delays with its other shot. Sanofi said initial data Phase I/II from these results showed neutralising...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Data on Younger Children and mRNA Program Dropped

There was movement on COVID-19 vaccines for younger children this week, with Pfizer and BioNTech sharing data with regulators. Meanwhile, Sanofi has pivoted on its own mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, shifting focus to other infectious diseases. Here’s a look. Pfizer and BioNTech Submits Data to FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine for 5–12-Year-Olds.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy