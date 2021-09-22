Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 16:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Along and south of the Glenn Highway, along the Richardson Highway from Glennallen south and along the Edgerton Highway. * WHEN...Through 10 PM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will gradually taper off from west to east this evening.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0