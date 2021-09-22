CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 16:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Along and south of the Glenn Highway, along the Richardson Highway from Glennallen south and along the Edgerton Highway. * WHEN...Through 10 PM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will gradually taper off from west to east this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Animas River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pearl River; Pike; Walthall DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Pike, Walthall and Pearl River Counties. In Louisiana, Washington and Northwest St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 05:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have decreased below advisory level and therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire on schedule.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi South Central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Slidell, Pearl River, Lacombe, Pearlington and Slidell Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Intense rainfall rates may quickly lead to ponding along roadways and in areas of poor drainage.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 12:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Poplarville, Sun, Crossroads and Mcneil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Intense rainfall rates may quickly lead to ponding along roadways and in areas of poor drainage.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Pearl River County Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#River Basin#Copper
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Pearl River County Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Round Rock, Georgetown, Taylor, Granger, Hutto, Weir, Granger Dam, Jonah, Waterloo and Hoxie. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Round Rock, Georgetown, Taylor, Granger, Hutto, Weir, Granger Dam, Jonah, Waterloo and Hoxie. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Loma Vista and Brundage. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Loma Vista and Brundage. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Loma Vista and Brundage. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Travis; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across the Austin Metro area to Taylor area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Windemere, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Hutto, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Thrall, Coupland, Barton Creek, Onion Creek, Shady Hollow and Hornsby Bend. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across the Austin Metro area to Taylor area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Windemere, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Hutto, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Thrall, Coupland, Barton Creek, Onion Creek, Shady Hollow and Hornsby Bend. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across the Austin Metro area to Taylor area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Windemere, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Hutto, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Thrall, Coupland, Barton Creek, Onion Creek, Shady Hollow and Hornsby Bend. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bandera by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bandera The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Bandera County in south central Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from the Camp Verde to the Medina area. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Medina. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Kimble County in west central Texas Southern Mason County in west central Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams, low water crossings and streets. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mason, Hedwigs Hill, Koockville and Yates Crossing.
MASON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy