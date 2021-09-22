Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Travis; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across the Austin Metro area to Taylor area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Windemere, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Hutto, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Thrall, Coupland, Barton Creek, Onion Creek, Shady Hollow and Hornsby Bend. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

