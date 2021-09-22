The Green Hornet and Kato Kick Off a New Product Line from Diamond Select Toys!
The late 1960s were a great time for superheroes on television, and the Green Hornet was one of the greatest! Following a crimefighter and his sidekick as they took on organized crime, the series ran from 1966 to 1967 and is now a cult classic. That’s why Diamond Select Toys is partnering with The Green Hornet Inc. and the Bruce Lee Family on a new line of collectibles starring the Green Hornet and Kato!goodmenproject.com
