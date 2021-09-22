THE WOMAN KING: John Boyega On Board For Upcoming Historical Movie
John Boyega of Star Wars fame has just been cast alongside the always fantastic Viola Davis in TriStar Pictures’ upcoming epic film, The Woman King. You may know him best as Finn from the recent Star Wars pictures but the very versatile actor, John Boyega, has just joined the cast of a very ambitious forthcoming project known as The Woman King. The film is being directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood who recently stunned Netflix viewers with her highly acclaimed film The Old Guard which showcased a fine turn from Oscar winner Charlize Theron.film-book.com
Comments / 0