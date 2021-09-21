CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phasmophobia single-player mode added as part of one-year anniversary update

 7 days ago
Phasmophobia now has a single-player mode, which has been added to the game as part of the one-year anniversary update. It's hard to believe it's been almost a year since Phasmophobia made a big ol' bump in the night over on Twitch and Steam and turned GamesRadar's self-professed scaredy cat Alyssa Mercante into a fear junky. But in celebration of the game's first anniversary, developer Kinetic Games has added an update with a few noteworthy additions, chiefly an offline single-player mode.

