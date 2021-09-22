CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Marietta man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill his wife

By Kaitlin Kulich
WTAP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Washington County man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill his wife Sunday afternoon. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, 58-year old Clay Phelps of Marietta told his wife, Vicky Phelps, that she should leave their home because he wanted to kill her. Vicky told the sheriff’s department she got in her car to leave. As she was leaving she heard what she believed to be gunshots. Detective Sgt. McKee examined the vehicle Vicky was driving when she heard the gunshots. The vehicle had 6 holes, consistent with holes caused by a bullet.

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Society
City
Clay, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
City
Man, WV
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtap#Warden

Comments / 0

Community Policy