Marietta man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill his wife

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Washington County man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill his wife Sunday afternoon. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, 58-year old Clay Phelps of Marietta told his wife, Vicky Phelps, that she should leave their home because he wanted to kill her. Vicky told the sheriff’s department she got in her car to leave. As she was leaving she heard what she believed to be gunshots. Detective Sgt. McKee examined the vehicle Vicky was driving when she heard the gunshots. The vehicle had 6 holes, consistent with holes caused by a bullet.