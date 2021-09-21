The featured moms on Teen Mom talk about the newest season

Kayla Sessler was caught off guard during the Sept. 14 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, when she received an unexpected phone call. Kayla Sessler dealt with more drama involving her ex, Stephan Alexander, during the Sept. 14 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. After Stephan unexpectedly sent their son, Izaiah a birthday gift last week, his mom decided to take things one step further by reaching out to Kayla in hopes of reuniting the father and son duo. But to be honest, Kayla said she’d rather leave Stephan in her past and wishes he’d stop contacting her. However, Kayla’s boyfriend Luke felt she owed it to Stephan’s mom to hear her out. So Kayla agreed to meet with Annette, but it was more for closure than anything else. And while we didn’t see their meetup happen yet, we did see Kayla arriving at the cafe, where she and Annette will get into the major brawl that was teased before the current season premiered.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO