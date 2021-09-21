CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers rebounds in big way, Aaron Jones shines as Packers take down Lions

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. — No matter what happened Monday night, Matt LaFleur was not going to abandon the Green Bay Packers' running game. The third-year head coach left last week’s opener feeling he never gave the Packers' running game a chance in a blowout loss to New Orleans. LaFleur, the offense’s play-caller, had ample opportunity to abandon the run game Monday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers trailed by a touchdown before the offense ever took the field, thanks to continually shoddy defense from new coordinator Joe Barry’s group.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
FanSided

When will the Packers consider trading Aaron Rodgers in-season?

After an offseason filled with uncertainty over his future combined with a 38-3 opening loss, QB Aaron Rodgers days with the Green Bay Packers are quickly ticking down. It’s safe to say that Green Bay Packers last game of the 2020-21 season was initially expected to be QB Aaron Rodgers final game with the team. It was a drama-filled offseason where the entire NFL was left wondering if it would be Rodgers or Jordan Love leading the offense.
NFL
New York Post

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in serious trouble?

Was it merely “just one game’’ and merely “one of those days?’’ Or was it a case of bad karma?. Was the Packers’ stunning season-opening 38-3 loss to the Saints an aberration from a team that finished each of the past two seasons 13-3? Or did it represent one step closer to the end of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant run in Green Bay, after his bizarre offseason of discontent, during which he leaked claims he would never play another game in a Packers uniform?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Lions Have No Answers for RB Aaron Jones in 35-17 Loss to Packers

Playing in front of the home crowd at Lambeau Field, running back Aaron Jones could not be stopped on Monday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers (1-1) evened their record, after defeating the Detroit Lions (0-2), 35-17. Playing with a heavy heart, Jones is playing the entire 2021 season in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Must Keep The Packers Calm

All is not well with the Green Bay Packers. David Bakhtiari, their starting left tackle, is still on the reserve/PUP list and will not play for at least five more games. The relationship between starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers front office is civil, at best. Worse, the New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Chiefs coach Reid taken to hospital after loss

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling “ill.”. Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker...
NFL
BBC

NFL: Green Bay Packers beat Detroit Lions with four Aaron Jones touchdowns

Aaron Jones honoured his late father by scoring four touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions. Last season's Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns as Green Bay fought back to win 35-17. In his first game at Lambeau Field since his father died, Jones...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers RB Aaron Jones loses necklace with dad's ashes during four-touchdown night vs. Lions

Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns Monday night against the Detroit Lions in a game that had added significance for the Green Bay Packers' running back. He wore a necklace with a football-shaped medallion that had his late father's ashes in them. It was Jones' first game at Lambeau Field since his dad, Alvin Jones Sr., died in April at 56 of COVID-19 complications.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

It's never happened to Aaron Rodgers, and Packers want to keep it that way

GREEN BAY – It's been a while since the Packers were 0-1. Seven years to be exact. But 0-2? More than double the timeline, 15 years. Meaning, it's a mark that's never been hung on quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. Prior to last Sunday, Rodgers had lost only three of his first...
NFL
Benzinga

Aaron Rodgers Trolls Barstool's Dave Portnoy, Big Cat After Packers Win

It’s no secret Aaron Rodgers has created a lot of animosity with his own family, the team he plays for and his former head coach. But the group that might hold the most hostility toward Rodgers is the fanbase of the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers are 9-1 in...
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Packers: 3 ways San Francisco stops Aaron Rodgers

The 49ers would be wise to look back at 2019 to see the blueprint of stopping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which they’ll have to do this Sunday. There’s one key highlight point for the San Francisco 49ers in contrast to the two quarterbacks they’ve faced thus far in 2021, the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Monday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs Lions Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Aaron Rodgers O/U 24.5 Completions vs. Lions. It's Monday Night Football!. Aaron Rodgers and the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions wilt in second half as Aaron Rodgers, Packers reign in rain

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions went toe-to-toe with the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFC North matchup on Monday Night Football, but as heavy rains drenched Lambeau Field in the third and fourth quarters, the Lions melted like the Wicked Witch of the West.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur talk upcoming Detroit Lions matchup

It will be a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “A couple long last names,” he said. “I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers told Green Bay reporters. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Aaron Jones lives up to big contract with four TDs in Packers win vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It’s a good thing the Green Bay Packers bucked tradition and gave Aaron Jones the kind of money many thought they’d be hesitant to deliver to a running back in free agency last offseason. He’s the best thing the Packers have going for them right now.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy