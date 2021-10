BALTIMORE – Maybe it’s time to stop asking the questions. Maybe, after Sunday night’s 36-35 comeback victory over nemesis Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s time to accept the fact that Lamar Jackson is never going to play quarterback in accordance with some Quarterbacking 101 guide. He’s not even going to play the position like Mahomes, regarded by many as the gold standard for this generation of quarterbacks. But the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is, however, fully capable putting his team on his back and carrying it to victories while utilizing a special array of talents that few can duplicate and that defenses will continually struggle to stop.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO