A few recent happenings have been tumbling around in my mind this week — positive and negative events that reminded me of how much progress has been made ... and lost. I was stunned and saddened when one of my favorite actors, Michael K. Williams, died unexpectedly this month at age 54. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose. Williams is best known as the scintillating street vigilante Omar in HBO’s The Wire. But what moved so many people was the vulnerability that peeked through each character that he played, and the fact that he was so transparent about his struggles with drug addiction. In a February conversation with podcaster Marc Maron, Williams confessed that playing a corrupted drug counselor in the film Body Brokers exposed that raw truth: “Being sober doesn’t take away the craziness.”

