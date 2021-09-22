CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montvale, NJ

Montvale Man Charged With Recording, Sharing His Own Porn Images Of Young Kids

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8h8O_0c3oi4uU00

A Montvale man recorded and shared “sexually suggestive” images of three young children while he was alone with them, authorities who raided his home on Tuesday charged.

John A. Bell, 39, a married software salesman, was caught with more than 1,000 digital files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit pre-pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said following his arrest.

A more intensive investigation determined that Bell, of Cardinal Court, also produced his own images of pre-pubescent youngsters “posed and/or exposed” and shared them, Musella said.

Bell remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with sexual assault, child endangerment and possessing, producing and distributing child pornography.

Musella thanked Montvale police for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst and Ramsey police departments, which participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Montvale, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Shot Dead In Elizabeth

A teen boy was shot dead in his hometown of Elizabeth Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed. Police responding to the shooting report found Paul Baez, 17, with a fatal gunshot wound near the 100 block of Fulton Street just before 2:30 p.m., Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.Union Cou…
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Pornography#Porn#Bell#Cardinal Court#Cyber Crimes Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is on the loose after a midday robbery at a Long Island bank.It happened around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Medford.The man entered Suffolk Federal Credit Union, located at 3681 Horseblock Road, approached a teller, and demanded money, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied a…
MEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
134K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy