The far-right group Britain First has been allowed to re-register as a political party by the Electoral Commission.The watchdog said an official application “met the legal criteria”, despite leader Paul Golding holding convictions for a terror offence and hate crimes.In a statement, Britain First vowed to field candidates in upcoming elections as a “fully-fledged political party”.“This is a stupendous victory for the Britain First movement,” said an email to supporters.“Although our street activities will continue, this day marks the birth of Britain First as a traditional political party that will take the fight to the establishment through the ballot box.”Britain...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO