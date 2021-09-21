CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

B.C. reports 525 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, now 332 in hospital

By Tom Fletcher
thefreepress.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.C. public health teams reported 525 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a similar rate to the past week, with the number of people in hospital continuing to increase. There are 332 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 21, up from 307 on Monday, including 155 in intensive care, down one in the past 24 hours. There has been one new health care outbreak reported, at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre, for a total of 22 current outbreaks in senior care or hospitals in the province.

