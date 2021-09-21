B.C. vaccine cards to soon match name on legal IDs after some mismatched
Public health officials say they’re working to fix issues where names on B.C. vaccine cards did not match names on peoples’ legal IDs. “We’ve worked over the last week to solve this,” health minister Adrian Dix said. “The B.C. vaccine card has been updated to ensure that the name that is displayed matches the name on your B.C. services card or combined driver’s license and B.C. services card.”www.thefreepress.ca
