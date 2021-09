Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is warning people about an increase in the number of ransomware threats. Kaul says the F-B-I has received 41 reports from Wisconsin about an activity like that. That’s a significant increase from the 30 reports received all of last year. Ransomware is malicious software that can block users’ access to their systems or data. It is usually accompanied by a demand for some kind of payment. Kaul says the way to minimize the threat is by not clicking on links or attachments from unverified sources, using unique, complex passwords, and keeping your computer updated.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO