Marie Bruen Prattis, longtime school teacher, dies at 91

By Donald Hunt Tribune Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarie Bruen Prattis, who was a longtime Philadelphia Public School teacher, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Prattis was 91. Prattis taught in the School District of Philadelphia for more than 30 years. While working as a young teacher, she met her future husband, a young attorney named Lawrence Prattis. They were married in July 1956, and the marriage lasted almost 47 years until his death in 2003. Their union was blessed with two children, Susan and David. Shortly after her marriage, she joined Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church. She had been a loyal member for more than 65 years.

