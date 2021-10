SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – September marks National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Jenkins High School is recognizing the month with their #IWontBeSilent campaign. “We want our students to know that suicide, in many cases, is preventable, so we want to make sure they don’t stay silent,” Jenkins High School counselor Theresa Horace said. “If they have a friend or a loved one who expresses that they are having a rough time and maybe a threat to themselves, we want to make sure that they speak up and tell a trusted adult so that we can get some help.”

