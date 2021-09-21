CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Approximately 1 in 99 people in Colorado are infectious — 70% of Coloradans estimated to be immune

By Colorado Department of Public Health, Environment
thechronicle-news.com
 7 days ago

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health released an updated statewide modeling report showing Colorado is currently in its fifth wave of infections. The estimated effective reproductive number in Colorado is 1.1, indicating increasing infections, but that value is lower than it has been over the last month. One in 99 Coloradans are estimated to be currently infected — and 70% of Coloradans are estimated to be immune, by vaccination or by prior infection.

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Colorado offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to all Coloradans

DENVER | Coloradans can now sign up to have eight free rapid COVID-19 tests delivered to their doorstep, Gov. Jared Polis announced at a Tuesday news conference. The state has acquired two million of the rapid antigen tests, which deliver results in 15 minutes and provide an “extra layer of security” in the state’s fight against the virus, Polis said.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Coloradans to see increase to SNAP benefits

Coloradans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see their monthly benefits increase beginning Oct. 1. SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals in Colorado each month, providing food assistance benefits to safeguard the well-being of low-income, financially eligible households. The change will reflect a 21...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

OPINION | Coloradans dismayed by Dems' destructive policies

In the wake of COVID-19 mandates, a vigorously contested election, and volatile economic news, what Americans – and Coloradans – long for is a return to normalcy. A life where parents go to work and children go to school. Where a person can enjoy the treat of a night out without consulting the most recent public health order. A place where the value of a dollar isn’t constantly shrinking.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Infectious Diseases#Vaccinations#Cdphe
Westword

Colorado COVID Breakthroughs Much Higher Than Originally Estimated

Until recently, COVID-19 statistics regarding so-called breakthroughs — cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to vaccinated people — were hard to come by in Colorado. But earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new vaccine breakthrough site that offers the public an opportunity to see how much protection immunization offers — and figures from today, September 29, are eye-opening.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KDVR.com

Combating blood shortages in Colorado

With a nationwide blood shortage, the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver is launching a year-long blood drive in connection with Vitalant. Kim Posey reports.
COLORADO STATE
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
westernslopenow.com

Fewer Coloradans struggling with anxiety and depression

DENVER (KDVR) — New data suggests a shift in the number of Coloradans currently struggling with anxiety and depression. According to mental health data from the CDC, which was compiled by QuoteWizard, the number of people dealing with symptoms of anxiety or depression in our state has decreased by 28% since the beginning of the year.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy