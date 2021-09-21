Approximately 1 in 99 people in Colorado are infectious — 70% of Coloradans estimated to be immune

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health released an updated statewide modeling report showing Colorado is currently in its fifth wave of infections. The estimated effective reproductive number in Colorado is 1.1, indicating increasing infections, but that value is lower than it has been over the last month. One in 99 Coloradans are estimated to be currently infected — and 70% of Coloradans are estimated to be immune, by vaccination or by prior infection.