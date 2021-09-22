CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission online open house runs through Oct. 3

 7 days ago
An online Open House is being held by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) through Oct. 3, 2021, and all residents are invited to participate.

To learn more and leave comments, visit:

http://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/cacc/

Here’s more info:

As the Puget Sound region grows, demand for aviation (air travel) is growing with it. Recent forecasts suggest demand will double by 2050. Which means that even with planned expansion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and the potential for Paine Field to grow, there will be an estimated 27 million unmet passenger boardings each year. Similarly, by 2050, air cargo demand is expected to more than double, and general aviation, which includes private and recreational flights, chartered flights, and emergency medical and fire services, is expected to grow throughout the state as well.

The Washington State Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to recommend a single preferred location for a new commercial service airport by February 15, 2023. You can learn more about the CACC and its charge on our website. The CACC recognizes the need for a system approach and for increased attention on environmental stewardship. Over the past year, the focus has included a broader strategy that:

  • Addresses the three different capacity gaps – passenger aviation, air cargo, and general aviation – with solutions that fit their unique needs
  • Incorporates recommendations to reduce environmental impacts
  • Includes statewide planning to help provide capacity solutions
  • Ensures no community is disproportionately impacted

Earlier this year, we heard from community members living in King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Thurston counties about priorities related to aviation and how the Commission and WSDOT should address the demand. An invitation to take the survey was mailed to a random sample of addresses, and the people who took the survey and the data analysis reflect the demographics of the eight counties we surveyed. This online open house provides an additional source of feedback. Your input is important to us!

The CACC wants public input on the approaches we are studying to best serve the need for passenger, air cargo, and general aviation in Washington.

