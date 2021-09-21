Colorado’s economy continues to recover but faces ‘headwinds,’ state forecasts say

Two of Goldfish Swim School's Largest and Most Successful Franchise Partners Will Open 20 Little Kitchen Academy Locations Throughout the State of Colorado. DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) announced it has signed a deal for 20 locations to be developed in the state of Colorado, the company's first U.S. Area Development deal. This announcement is the next step in the company's growth in the U.S. market following the opening of its first location in the country - its U.S. flagship in Los Angeles, Calif., at Westfield Century City in August 2021 - and the upcoming opening of its first U.S. franchise location in Portland, Ore., in spring 2022. Scott Payne and Keith Lublin will be the Area Developers for Colorado. Payne and Lublin have extensive experience in the franchise world and in providing practical life skills to the next generation. Together, they are one of Goldfish Swim School's (GSS) largest and most successful owners, with seven locations open in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Colorado. In addition to partnering with Payne on owning and operating locations for both LKA and GSS, Lublin is the vice president of commercial banking for Level One Bank. With the announcement of 20 new locations, LKA currently has 140 locations in development toward its target of 423 globally by 2025.

