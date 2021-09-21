CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s economy continues to recover but faces ‘headwinds,’ state forecasts say

By Derek Draplin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Colorado’s economy continues to recover but faces some “headwinds” due to the COVID-19 delta variant and continuing supply chain issues, according to a pair of state forecasts released on Tuesday. The Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB), which is part of Gov. Jared Polis’ office,...

Tails should not wag dogs. It defies physics, not to mention the will of the dog. Tails should wag dogs no more than politicians should decide the size and scope of a government established by the governed to serve the governed. A roaring economy should never increase the size and scope of government unless the people demand it.
