The majority of property owners in the Mahoning Valley and in Ohio responsibly pay their property taxes on time. Unfortunately, not everyone who owns property is responsible. Twice annually the Tribune Chronicle publishes pages and pages of delinquent property taxes owed on thousands of parcels of land in Trumbull County. The goal of publishing this delinquent tax list, required under Ohio law, of course, is to inform the general public that the owners of the listed parcels have not paid their property taxes and thus their property is in danger of being confiscated by the government.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO