UN: Afghanistan's Taliban want to address General Assembly

tmj4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers, want to speak at the U.N. General Assembly. The Taliban is challenging the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador following its takeover of Afghanistan. A special UN committee must now meet and make a decision. However, Forbes...

AFP

US generals say they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised keeping American troops in Afghanistan to bolster the Afghan government and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that the United States maintain about 2,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of forces from Afghanistan by September 11, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump to end the US troop presence there. Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to address the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats

The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to vote but eliminate any elements they disagree with. The Taliban's acting justice minister issued a statement saying the Islamists planned to introduce a constitution used during Afghanistan's short-lived golden age of democracy, but only briefly and with amendments. "The Islamic Emirate will adopt the constitution of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah's time for a temporary period," Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharaee said. But anything in the text found to conflict with Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate would be discarded, he added.
WORLD
AFP

Afghanistan voiceless as annual UN meet wraps up

The UN General Assembly drew to a close Monday without speeches by Afghanistan or Myanmar after world powers intervened in disputes over who would represent the two countries. In all, speeches by leaders and representatives from all 193 UN members, apart from Afghanistan and Myanmar, will have been delivered, many focusing on international collaboration on climate change and Covid-19. prh-pdh/bgs/to/sw
WORLD
The Independent

ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country.Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.The decision to investigate Americans led...
WORLD
AFP

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

While the economy teeters on the brink of collapse, vendors at an opium market in southern Afghanistan say prices for their goods have skyrocketed since the Taliban takeover. Since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15, the price for opium -- which is transformed into heroin either in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Iran before flooding the European market -- has more than tripled.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

ICC Prosecutor Targets Taliban, IS-K In Afghan Probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor sought Monday to relaunch an investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the Taliban and the Islamic State-Khorasan group while alleged US crimes will take a back seat. Karim Khan, who took over in June, said the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover last month...
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban, ex-Afghan government dispute ends with no UN speech

The dispute between Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and its former government over who should speak at the United Nations' annual meeting of world leaders finally has an answer: no one.The Taliban had challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, and asked to represent the country at this year's General Assembly summit, which began Sept. 21 and ends Monday.But all challenges to credentials must be heard by the assembly’s credentials committee, which generally meets in November and did not convene earlier to hear the challenge.U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized...
WORLD
New York Post

John Bolton warns Taliban may get nuclear weapons amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former national security adviser John Bolton blasted President Biden’s botched handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and said it could lead to the Taliban getting nuclear weapons. “The Taliban in control of Afghanistan threatens the possibility of terrorists taking control of Pakistan … that means maybe 150 nuclear weapons...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Taliban claims they will be soon recognised by the world

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
WORLD
AFP

Top NGO leader presses Taliban on letting women work

The Taliban have "basically agreed" to let one of Afghanistan's biggest foreign aid organisations continue employing women, the group's head said, but told him it would take time. According to Egeland, the Taliban "basically agreed" to allow women to work, and they admitted that "it is going too slow in many places".
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban s rapid takeover of the country.Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the withdrawal.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley chairman of...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

India Warns On Afghanistan As Pakistan Appeals To Work With Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. Modi's address came after India upbraided Islamabad both in Washington and at the...
WORLD
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY

