In life, some say, love is all. In tennis it means nothing, naught, an egg-shaped zero — in points, games, or sets. After all, the term comes from l'oeuf, French for egg. But love in tennis is far from naught when you consider the love a court champion like Billie Jean Moffitt King obviously has for her sport (from the very first kid's racket she saved for to her last backward glance at Wimbledon's Center Court), for coaches and fellow players (mostly), for her fans, for fairness and equal treatment regardless of gender or color, and after more agony and effort than you might imagine, for true understanding of her long-closeted sexuality and with it love for herself.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO