Assistant Professor Positions at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business

informs.org
 10 days ago

The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University invites applications for tenure-track positions at the rank of Assistant Professor in our Decision Sciences area with appointments to begin July 1, 2022, subject to university approval. Please refer to the Decision Sciences area’s web page for further information on the group, the school, the university, and the broader community at https://areas.fuqua.duke.edu/decision-sciences/.

connect.informs.org

