Texas State

Texas governor approves miles-long steel barrier of police vehicles to deter the more than 8,000 migrants in Del Rio

By By Amir Vera, Carma Hassan, Priscilla Alvarez, CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Amir Vera, Carma Hassan and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN. With 8,600 migrants remaining under the Del Rio International Bridge, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday officials are using "unprecedented" methods to deter migrants from crossing into the state, including parking Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles for miles along the border to create a "steel barrier."

