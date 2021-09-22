Tony Caridi on West Virginia’s Potential Move to the ACC: “Be patient.”

There’s an ever-increasing amount of numbers you can crunch to analyze a football game. These numbers can help tell detailed stories of where the game was won or lost, help coaches optimize decision making, and help evaluate plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet. I love diving into analytics, but the only numbers that really matter on Saturday are on the scoreboard. Al Davis said it best, “Just Win Baby.” I’ll take an ugly, inefficient, and sloppy win over a pretty loss every single week. In the biggest game of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia, the Mountaineers found a way to win, and despite squandering a big lead and almost throwing the game away in the winding minutes, this win should be celebrated with no caveats. We just beat a top-15 regional rival in front of a sold-out home crowd and brought the Black Diamond trophy back home for the first time in over 6,000 days. Winning this game trumps the slopiness for me. Okay, that’s my preface, now let’s talk numbers.

