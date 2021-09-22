Northern State prison testing returns one COVID-positive staff member
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Department of Corrections (Vermont DOC) is reporting one COVID-positive staff member at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport. This case was found in the fourth round of facility-wide outbreak testing conducted September 16; all other results were negative. Contact tracing showed no risk to other staff or the incarcerated population, and the facility is now in standard modified operations.vermontbiz.com
