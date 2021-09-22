Tendermint CEO Peng Zhong Joins Prophecy DeFi Advisory Board
Has appointed Peng Zhong to its advisory committee, effective immediately. The CEO of DeFi software provider Tendermint, Zhong leads a team that builds applications to improve the usability, accessibility, and safety of blockchain for developers and end-users. Tendermint is a core contributor to the Cosmos ecosystem, which houses more than 250 blockchain projects and secures more than $100 billion in digital assets. Projects on the Cosmos ecosystem include Binance Chain, Terra, Crypto.com, ThorChain, Osmosis, Kava, Fetch.ai, Injective Protocol, Persistence, Akash, and Regen.www.crowdfundinsider.com
