Tendermint CEO Peng Zhong Joins Prophecy DeFi Advisory Board

By Tony Zerucha
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas appointed Peng Zhong to its advisory committee, effective immediately. The CEO of DeFi software provider Tendermint, Zhong leads a team that builds applications to improve the usability, accessibility, and safety of blockchain for developers and end-users. Tendermint is a core contributor to the Cosmos ecosystem, which houses more than 250 blockchain projects and secures more than $100 billion in digital assets. Projects on the Cosmos ecosystem include Binance Chain, Terra, Crypto.com, ThorChain, Osmosis, Kava, Fetch.ai, Injective Protocol, Persistence, Akash, and Regen.

