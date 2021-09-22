New vehicle reveals and the future of EVs at Motor Bella

The world got the first look at the new 2022 Ford Expedition SUVs and the 2022 Toyota Tundra at Motor Bella. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also announced an ambitious program to develop wireless EV charging technology while those vehicles are driving on the road.

The first Press Preview Day was similar to previous NAIAS Detroit Auto Show events held in Downtown Detroit but it was also vastly different. Motor Bella is being held at the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac and is mostly outdoors because of COVID concerns.

Ford has three new full-size Expeditions in a growing market segment that includes people moving away from sedans as well as millennials, and Gen Xers.

Devin McParlane is the Expedition Brand Manager. She’s been with Ford for six years, and this is her second product reveal.

“We’re always keeping the customer at the forefront. Millennials are becoming increasingly important as you heard today. I am. I’m on the younger end of that, not quite into the family stage of what we’re going for.,” McParlane tells 7 Action News.

Toyota revealed the new Tundra full-size pickup.

“The new Tundra’s development has been a long and deliberate road to create an exceptional truck. And it’s truly an American story,” Joe Moses Toyota Vehicle Marketing GM told the Motor Bella News Conference.

Toyota is driving right at the Detroit Big 3.

“We have a lot of respect for those other offerings. They are fantastic and they make us better as a result of that. We believe we’ve got a great group of loyal customers that we’re going to continue to attract. We’ll probably get some eyes from some other folks as well. And we’re going to do the best we can in the segment,” Moses says.

The surprising news came from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer who told the News Conference she’s looking into the future with, “The first wireless charging on a public road in the country.”

The Governor told reporters later, “We’re seeing a problem and working to solve it and being the first to do it.” Governor Whitmer says that will be done with a partnership with the private sector. But when? No timetable. “When it will all be rolled out, that’s the hard work that lies ahead,” the Governor said.

The North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the year awards are still being determined. 50 journalists from the US and Canada are driving and reviewing 23 vehicles and will announce 3 finalists in each of the 3 categories at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and the finalists in Detroit in January.

The 23 semi-finalists can be seen here: https://northamericancaroftheyear.org/2022-nactoy-semifinalists/

NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg told Motor Bella, “In my opinion, II think maybe the supply will be ahead of the public demand. But then the OEMs will have to balance that and not oversupply them in lieu of not being able to sell them.

