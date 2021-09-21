CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Cori Bush and other progressive lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

By Michael Casey Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, said the bill would direct the...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers are scrambling to find a way to avoid a shutdown as the government is set to run out of money Thursday without congressional action. Failure to prevent a government shutdown has far-reaching consequences beyond Washington and would affect a large swath of Americans, from new home buyers and Social Security recipients to air travelers and National Parks visitors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Herr
Person
Elizabeth Warren
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Moratorium#Health And Human Services#Covid#The Supreme Court#The U S Census Bureau#The Treasury Department#Century Club
AFP

US lawmakers talk about their abortions ahead of congress hearing

Three US politicians spoke publicly about their abortions on Wednesday ahead of a hearing examining increasingly restrictive access to pregnancy terminations in many states. Jayapal, who also spoke out in 2019 about her termination, explained that after her first "incredibly difficult" pregnancy and birth she felt unable to go through it again.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Tina Smith Cosponsors Bill That Aims To Expand SCOTUS, Abolish Filibuster: ’Doing Nothing Is Not An Option’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Tuesday that she has become the first cosponsor to legislation that aims to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats. The Democrat from Minnesota says she joined the bill from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., because “balance must be restored to the court.” The legislation, if passed, would mean the court would go from nine seats to 13. RELATED: From ‘Delighted’ To ‘Dismayed’, Minn. Politicians React To Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation To SCOTUS Smith says the bill, called “The Judiciary Act,” is not without precedent since the number of Supreme Court justices has...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy