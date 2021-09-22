Big Brother 23 Week 11 Survey Results: Who Are Your Favorite Houseguests?
The results are in for our Big Brother 23 Week 11 Survey, and once again it’s Derek X and Xavier topping all the polls. Derek X maintains the No. 1 spot in both favorite houseguest, and who will be getting the most votes for America’s Favorite Houseguest. In the first poll, he held onto the No. 1 spot with 59.2 percent of the vote. Tiffany came in second with 30 percent with Hannah finishing third with 28.2 percent. Xavier came in fourth but nearly tied with Claire.bigbrothernetwork.com
