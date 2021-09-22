Big Brother 23 Week 11 Survey Results: Who Are Your Favorite Houseguests?

Another Big Brother 23 double eviction is coming up, so it’s time to count the votes for the first round. Two people will be leaving, but of course we can’t speculate on the second eviction, so we will only be focusing on the first here. So Tiffany or Hannah? Well, since the men have decided they want Tiffany gone, that’s how it’s going to be. Of course the Live Feeds are currently down until tomorrow night, so if anything were to change, we’d have no idea. But as of now, it looks like Tiffany wasn’t able to gather enough votes. There just aren’t enough at this point in the game.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO