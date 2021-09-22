PSP investigating burglary, theft of medical marijuana in Fairfield Township
Muncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating a burglary in Fairfield Township in which the suspects stole medical marijuana. The suspects entered the victim’s residence on O’Dell Road sometime during the day on Sept. 7 while the victim was working. While inside, the suspects stole $60 worth of medical marijuana and then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, according to state police.www.northcentralpa.com
Comments / 0