Pennsylvania State

PSP investigating burglary, theft of medical marijuana in Fairfield Township

By Melissa Farenish
northcentralpa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating a burglary in Fairfield Township in which the suspects stole medical marijuana. The suspects entered the victim’s residence on O’Dell Road sometime during the day on Sept. 7 while the victim was working. While inside, the suspects stole $60 worth of medical marijuana and then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, according to state police.

