Police warn drivers to be wary of farm vehicles

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You might not realize it, but you’re in a brand new ‘traffic season,’ and it all has to do with the Fall harvest. As we reach the end of September, more and more farmers are hitting the road in anything from semi trucks to tractors to even combines, and in the first few weeks, traditional drivers of the road don’t take notice. It then leads to plenty of crashes, even inside city limits in smaller towns like Hastings.