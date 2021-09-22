CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

Police warn drivers to be wary of farm vehicles

By Denise Turner
KSNB Local4
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You might not realize it, but you’re in a brand new ‘traffic season,’ and it all has to do with the Fall harvest. As we reach the end of September, more and more farmers are hitting the road in anything from semi trucks to tractors to even combines, and in the first few weeks, traditional drivers of the road don’t take notice. It then leads to plenty of crashes, even inside city limits in smaller towns like Hastings.

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Hastings, NE
Hastings, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Farm Equipment#City Limits#Ksnb

Comments / 0

Community Policy