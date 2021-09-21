CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vanessa Bryant To Be Honored At Baby2Baby Gala

By BET Staff
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In November, Vanessa Bryant will be honored at the Baby2Baby Gala. According to PEOPLE, will be the recipient of Baby2Baby's Giving Tree Award at the 10-year gala presented by Paul Mitchell. The award celebrates a mom in the public eye who advocates on behalf of the children the non-profit serves.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmostory.com

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Goes for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

Well, not only players and stars are popular, but their family members are also famous. Kobe Bryant has shown this thing. Kobe Bryant is one of the best shooting guard players in American Basketball. He has spent twenty years of his life in Basketball. He has shown us that the real support is family. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, is the real supporter of his journey. Recently, Vanessa is trending on social media.
NBA
uncrazed.com

Natalia Bryant Covers Teen Vogue

Natalia Bryant covers the September issue of Teen Vogue and talks being the daughter of the late sports icon, Kobe Bryant. The 18-year-old has just signed with IMG Models and is preparing to start her freshman year at the University of Southern California where she will major in film. She...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara are BFF goals in all the photos they’ve shared from Italy

It’s been over a year since Kobe Bryant died and with all the pain and trauma his wife Vanessa Bryant has endured since it‘s been nice to see her having fun in Italy. The mom attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice Italy and spent most of her time attending events with her best friend Ciara. Vanessa has shared many photos from her vacation and reflected in the captions about how hard it was going back to Venice, seemingly referencing memories with Kobe. Thankfully she had the help of Ciara and looked happy as she smiled, danced, and looked stunning. The besties have both shared some adorable photos from their trip together, check them out below.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
John Legend
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Stuns In Plunging Green Dress As She Celebrates Natalia’s Met Gala Debut

After Vanessa Bryant’s teenage daughter attended her first Met Gala, the widow of Kobe Bryant felt nothing but massive ‘love’ for her baby girl, Natalia Bryant. Following the 2021 Met Gala, Vanessa Bryant and her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia Bryant, hit the after-parties – and had the time of their lives! In a series of posts to Vanessa’s Instagram, the 39-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant partied with Natalia at an after-party. Natalia rocked a black, ruffled number with some sheer panels around the sleeves, while Vanessa wore a deep green dress with a deeper neckline. “I [heart emoji] you, Natalia,” Vanessa captioned one IG gallery of the two, which featured not only a close-up of her emerald dress but also a shot of her giving her daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Honors Gigi and Kobe Bryant With Custom Jersey

Watch: Remembering Kobe Bryant on His Birthday: Live from E! Rewind. This tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant is a slam dunk. Before hitting the court for the WNBA playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 23, New York Liberty basketball star Sabrina Ionescu donned a custom jersey that honored the memories of her late mentor, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna. The shirt featured a split of Kobe and Gianna's Lakers and Mamba Academy jerseys, showcasing their numbers #24 and #2 respectively.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Baby2baby Co#Granity Studios
lakers365.com

Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case Gets Shocking Update 18 Years Later

One of the few blemishes on Kobe Bryant's legacy was the rape allegation hurdles against him back in 2003. The Los Angeles Lakers star was accused of sexual assault, a claim which he vehemently denied, and later settled out of court. But one even more shocking wrinkle in the saga was the murder-for-hire offer the Lakers star had received to get rid of his accuser.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Gabrielle Union Shares Pics from Her Family's Day Out in Paris

Gabrielle Union shared another tour stop on her family's European vacation. The Deliver Us From Eva actor posted several pics of her family, including her husband Dwyane Wade and their children Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Kaavia James, 2, visiting the Palais-Royal and the Louvre museum in Paris. After looking photo-ready in the first three shots, the family relaxed, with Wade wrapping his arm around Zaya and Union holding Kaavia's hand as they walked through the former royal palace.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Joie Chavis Caught Kissing On A Yacht In Italy

There were rumors that Diddy was reconnecting with an old girlfriend and the internet was all abuzz about the Bad Boy icon canoodling with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. It is unclear if the gossip is true about either of those relationships, but pictures don't lie, and it seems that Diddy and Joie Chavis have been getting close.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy