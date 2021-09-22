CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rawlins, WY

The Bureau of Land Management to host a virtual public meeting to discuss Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange

By Aaron Brown
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAWLINS, Wyo. (Release) - The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Conservation Fund, is inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting for a proposed Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange. The meeting is to inform the public about the possibility of creating a 38,000-acre block of state and BLM administered lands that would be open for outdoor recreation opportunities. The BLM will also discuss a proposed acquisition of the 6,647-acre Mule Creek Ranch in Albany County and a pool of up to 35,231 acres of scattered federal lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management, from which lands may be selected to be sold or exchanged to complete the project.

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
Rawlins, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Lands#Blm#The Conservation Fund#Rawlins Field Manager#Wyoming 82301

Comments / 0

Community Policy