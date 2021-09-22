The Bureau of Land Management to host a virtual public meeting to discuss Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Release) - The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Conservation Fund, is inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting for a proposed Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange. The meeting is to inform the public about the possibility of creating a 38,000-acre block of state and BLM administered lands that would be open for outdoor recreation opportunities. The BLM will also discuss a proposed acquisition of the 6,647-acre Mule Creek Ranch in Albany County and a pool of up to 35,231 acres of scattered federal lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management, from which lands may be selected to be sold or exchanged to complete the project.