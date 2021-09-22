CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The fall equinox signals...nothing really. It stays warm and dry.

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TL2e_0c3oakPx00

The fall equinox occurs at 1:20 Mountain time on Wednesday when the direct rays of the sun fall across the equator. As the amount of daylight continues to shrink each day, conditions would normally be considered nice fall weather. That is, if it were not for the continuing drought.

Most area readings will be in the 40s early Wednesday and rebound to the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny, dry and occasionally breezy conditions. Fire risk will be elevated, so use care with anything that can create a spark or a flame.

A dry cold front Wednesday creates windy periods, a few clouds, and cooler days Thursday and Friday. With continued dry conditions, highs are close seasonal averages in mainly the 70-75 degree range.

Dry conditions persist through the weekend but highs once again reach the low 80s consistently from Saturday onward.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday... Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph could occasionally become gusty.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday and Friday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 both days. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northerly in the afternoon Thursday.

