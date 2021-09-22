CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motor Bella aims to inspire innovation that drives our economy

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago


We have come so far since the days of Henry Ford, and innovation is not stopping. If you come out to Motor Bella you will see the innovations that could change how you drive in the future and some of the most elite vehicles on the road today.

In the Gallery display at Motor Bella, you will find 25 ultra-luxury, high-performance, and exotic vehicles on display. It is the first time this collection has been seen by the public in full.

The CEO of Cunningham Automotive Antonio Pierce showed off the Cunningham 60th Anniversary C8 Corvette in the Gallery. It is made in honor of manufacturer and racer Briggs Cunningham. Only 60 of these $160,000 Corvettes are being made. It is designed to be driven for pleasure and racing.

“We estimate it is going to a few tenths of a second for 0 to 60 and again half a second or more, quicker in the quarter-mile than the standard Vette,” said Pierce.

As you walk the M-1 Concourse at Motor Bella, you not only see the best cars of today. You will see the innovations of tomorrow.

Eastern Michigan University students are there showing how it is possible to hack vehicles and also to prevent hacking and cyber attacks.

“The workforce of the future will be aware of this and be able to help tackle this,” said Professor Samir Tout, Eastern Michigan University School of Information Security and Applied Computing, at a display showing students hacking a car the university uses for research.

Southgate-based Michigan Vehicle Solutions shared the Aero-x, a sporty truck cap.

“We decided to do something different than the shoebox look and made in an aerodynamic sporty cap to make the truck even more fun than it already is,” said Rich Oliver, Michigan Vehicle Solutions President.

“We have to keep moving because no one else is standing still,” said Sandy Munro. Munro and Associates CEO.

Munro is a world-renowned industry analyst. He says events like this, where ideas are shared, are not just shiny and fun. They are key to our nation’s and Metro Detroit’s economic success.

“I was in China 3-4 months a year because electrification was big for them. Guess what? They are way ahead,” said Munro.

