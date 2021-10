Texas A&M and Arkansas will kick off SEC play on Saturday in a battle of top 20 programs at AT&T Stadium. While the 7th-ranked Aggies have had their ups and downs over the first few weeks, Jimbo Fisher's squad is off to a 3-0 start. The Razorbacks have generated plenty of buzz in Sam Pittman's second year as No. 16 Arkansas is also off to a 3-0 start, which included a lopsided win over Texas. GigEm247 will have you covered before, during and after the big matchup from all angles. With that in mind, we are giving Texas A&M fans an offer you can't refuse: TWO months of VIP access for just a buck!

