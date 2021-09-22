CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford offers electric & off-road experiences at Motor Bella

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
Ford says if you actually get to ride in their vehicles, you will want one. That belief inspires how it is sharing new products at Motor Bella.

If you come to Motor Bella you can take on Bronco Mountain with a professional driver.

“A chance to do a 38-degree incline-decline,” said Dave Rivers, Manager SUV Marketing for the U.S, as he stood next to a metal “mountain” built for the experience.

“We are trying to re-create an off-road experience at Motor Bella,” said Rivers.

Ford says experience is key when it comes to getting drivers excited about electrification. Drivers can also check out the Mustang Mach-E, an electric SUV that earned its Mustang name with performance.

“That car is just insane incredible. The acceleration is like you won’t have ever felt anything like that in your life unless you are a drag racer or drove a $130k car,” said Darren Palmer, the General Manager of Battery Electric Vehicles at Ford.

Palmer also is working on the F-150 Lightning, a vehicle you can’t yet see in a dealership, but you can see here. Ford showed it off on the track sharing how it aims to solve problems, for example, by powering your house during an outage.

“There is the bi-directional power where it backs up your power for 3 days, even up to 10 days your whole house. So they are the things that show people new things the vehicles do. But as I said before one minute in the driver's seat is what will convert you for life,” said Palmer.

The Lightning is getting international attention at Motor Bella but it means a lot to people in Metro-Detroit, as it is going to roll off the line in Dearborn and be available sometime in 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
dbusiness.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Makes Auto Show Debut at Motor Bella

The 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup, introduced Sunday in Texas, is making its auto show debut this week during Motor Bella at M1 Concourse. The announcement was made during a press briefing this morning at the Pontiac facility. “We’re excited to show the all-new 2022 Tundra in person for the first...
PONTIAC, MI
gearjunkie.com

Expedition Timberline: Ford’s Big SUV Goes Off-Road for 2022

The 2022 Ford Expedition range gets a ton of new tech, appearance mods, and most notably to us adventurers, the off-road-focused Timberline model. Ford says that millennials are now the fastest-growing demographic in the full-size SUV segment. This has led Ford to expand the Expedition lineup for 2022 “to meet modern family needs and enable unique outdoor and road-tripping adventures.” The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline is the most off-road-oriented Expedition yet and borrows parts from its siblings, the Bronco and Raptor, to improve its capabilities.
HOME & GARDEN
Autoblog

Motor Bella, the first outdoor Detroit Auto Show, was weird but cool

PONTIAC, Mich. — Last year was supposed to be the first year for the Detroit Auto Show, also known as the North American International Auto Show, to move to its new summer date. Then the pandemic happened, and the plan was to do the new summer show in 2021. Then the pandemic continued. So with one more revision, the show became merged with another planned car show called Motor Bella, and it was all moved to September, and up to the M1 Concourse race track in Pontiac. We were there this week, and like the Chicago show earlier this year, it was a bit strange — but it still had quite a bit of appeal, and future ones could even become better than the Detroit Show used to be.
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

MOTOR BELLA: Ford introduces updated Expedition at outdoor auto show

PONTIAC, MI-- For the first time in more than two years, an auto show is happening in Michigan. Motor Bella is now underway at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, just north of Detroit. Motor Bella is an outdoor setup that not only features vehicles on display, it also features vehicles attendees can drive or ride in.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Motor Bella is on for Thursday despite heavy rainfall

Detroit — The Detroit Auto Dealers Association is going ahead Thursday with the first public day of Metro Detroit's newest auto event, Motor Bella, despite a wet forecast and heavy rains pounding M1 Concourse event grounds in Pontiac from Tuesday evening through much of Wednesday. Motor Bella, the DADA's replacement...
DETROIT, MI
