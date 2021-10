196 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their second consecutive road game—a Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending the week in West Virginia, the Niners look to begin the season 2-0 for the second time in three seasons. San Francisco has a 19-14-1 overall record against the Eagles, as the teams have split each of the past four meetings. The 49ers seek their first win in Philadelphia since earning a 24-23 victory in 2011.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO